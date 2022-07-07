Adverum Biotechnologies Cuts Workforce, Prioritizes ADVM-022

by

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM announced a restructuring plan, including reductions in headcount and expenses, to prioritize its clinical development of ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Adverum intends these restructuring measures to fully support its ADVM-022 development plan, providing it with additional resources beyond one-year topline results from its Phase 2 LUNA trial.

The company is reducing its workforce by 78 (approximately 38%).

Adverum expects the workforce reduction to decrease its annual operating costs by approximately $15.3 million in direct labor costs.

The company estimates to incur restructuring charges of approximately $4.2 million, to be recorded primarily in Q3 2022.

The company is preparing to initiate the Phase 2 LUNA trial of ADVM-022.

The LUNA trial will evaluate two doses in 72 patients with wet AMD.

Truist Securities upgrades Adverum to Buy, with a price target raised to $4.

Price Action: ADVM shares are up 4.70% at $1.28 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

