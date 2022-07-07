ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Adverum Biotechnologies Cuts Workforce, Prioritizes ADVM-022

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 7, 2022 8:02 AM | 1 min read
  • Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM announced a restructuring plan, including reductions in headcount and expenses, to prioritize its clinical development of ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection for wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
  • Adverum intends these restructuring measures to fully support its ADVM-022 development plan, providing it with additional resources beyond one-year topline results from its Phase 2 LUNA trial.
  • The company is reducing its workforce by 78 (approximately 38%). 
  • Adverum expects the workforce reduction to decrease its annual operating costs by approximately $15.3 million in direct labor costs.
  • The company estimates to incur restructuring charges of approximately $4.2 million, to be recorded primarily in Q3 2022. 
  • The company is preparing to initiate the Phase 2 LUNA trial of ADVM-022.
  • The LUNA trial will evaluate two doses in 72 patients with wet AMD.
  • Truist Securities upgrades Adverum to Buy, with a price target raised to $4.
  • Price Action: ADVM shares are up 4.70% at $1.28 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral