SVB Likes This 'Novel Antipsychotic'-Focused Stock

by

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX with an Outperform rating and a price target of $170.

initiated coverage on with an Outperform rating and a price target of $170. SVB notes that Karuna already has one positive schizophrenia study (EMERGENT-1) with KarXT. Thus, it only needs one of the two ongoing pivotal studies (EMERGENT-2 or EMERGENT-3) to file for psychosis in schizophrenia successfully.

Related: JMP Views Positive Phase 3 Data Equivalent To 'Schizophrenia Blockbuster' For This Stock.

JMP Views Positive Phase 3 Data Equivalent To 'Schizophrenia Blockbuster' For This Stock. The analysts also say that a second potential indication for KarXT in treatment-resistant schizophrenia as an adjunctive treatment could also be a significant opportunity, given that only clozapine is approved.

Read Next: Mizuho Sees Compelling Risk/Reward For This Schizophrenia Stock Despite Recent Weakness.

Mizuho Sees Compelling Risk/Reward For This Schizophrenia Stock Despite Recent Weakness. The analysts assume non-risk-adjusted peak sales of KarXT of $1.2 billion for schizophrenia, $500 million for the additional treatment-resistant schizophrenia indication, $1.7 billion for the additional negative/cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia indication, and $2.3 billion for the additional Alzheimer's disease psychosis indication.

Price Action: KRTX shares are up 1.95% at $131.38 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.