ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

SVB Likes This 'Novel Antipsychotic'-Focused Stock

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 14, 2022 2:49 PM | 1 min read
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX with an Outperform rating and a price target of $170.
  • SVB notes that Karuna already has one positive schizophrenia study (EMERGENT-1) with KarXT. Thus, it only needs one of the two ongoing pivotal studies (EMERGENT-2 or EMERGENT-3) to file for psychosis in schizophrenia successfully.
  • Related: JMP Views Positive Phase 3 Data Equivalent To 'Schizophrenia Blockbuster' For This Stock.
  • The analysts also say that a second potential indication for KarXT in treatment-resistant schizophrenia as an adjunctive treatment could also be a significant opportunity, given that only clozapine is approved.
  • Read Next: Mizuho Sees Compelling Risk/Reward For This Schizophrenia Stock Despite Recent Weakness.
  • The analysts assume non-risk-adjusted peak sales of KarXT of $1.2 billion for schizophrenia, $500 million for the additional treatment-resistant schizophrenia indication, $1.7 billion for the additional negative/cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia indication, and $2.3 billion for the additional Alzheimer's disease psychosis indication.
  • Price Action: KRTX shares are up 1.95% at $131.38 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorBiotechNewsHealth CarePrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral