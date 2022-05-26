Mizuho Sees Compelling Risk/Reward For This Schizophrenia Stock Despite Recent Weakness

- Yesterday, Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX highlighted progress across the ongoing and planned clinical programs of KarXT, with a primary focus on the planned Phase 3 program evaluating KarXT for psychosis in Alzheimer's disease.
- Mizuho believes Karuna management did a commendable with laying out the data supporting their decision to move their lead asset KarXT forward in Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ADP).
- The analysts believe that the asset should help mitigate side effect concerns as they move more fully into an elderly population.
- Mizuho noted that a review of the previously-published Phase 2 data from Eli Lilly And Co LLY illustrated the impact higher doses of xanomeline alone could have on treating and preventing various Alzheimer's associated psychotic symptoms.
- The analysts are encouraged by Karuna's work to expand the KarXT opportunity beyond schizophrenia.
- The topline data expected in 3Q22 from the pivotal EMERGENT-2 trial in schizophrenia remains the focus of investor conversations.
- Mizuho believes investor expectations remain relatively high that KarXT will be able to deliver the necessary efficacy in EMERGENT-2, with perhaps more questions on how the safety profile will look in this initial Phase 3 trial.
- Price Action: KRTX shares are up 2.49% at $106.86 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
