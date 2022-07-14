Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Scores Canadian Approval For Kids Below 5 Years

by

Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna Inc's MRNA mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, in a two-dose series of 25 µg per dose in children six months to 5 years.

mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, in a two-dose series of 25 µg per dose in children six months to 5 years. Positive interim results from the Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study, announced in March, showed a robust neutralizing antibody response in the 6-month to 5 years of age group.

The antibody titers in the pre-specified six-month to 23-month and two to 5 years of age sub-groups met the statistical criteria.

Moderna's Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shows Antibody Response Against Omicron Subvariants. Preliminary efficacy analysis during the Omicron wave showed similar efficacy estimates against Omicron in the 6-month to 5 years.

European Medicines Agency added extensive swelling of the vaccinated limb in the EU product information as a side effect of Spikevax.

Price Action: MRNA shares are down 7.18% at $158.91 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

