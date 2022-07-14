Lantern Pharma Gets FDA Clearance for Mid-Stage Lung Cancer Study

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced clearance to Lantern Pharma LTRN to proceed with Phase 2 clinical trial of its investigational new drug LP-300 in combination with chemotherapy for never smoker patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The Harmonic study is a phase 2 clinical trial investigating the effect of investigational new drug LP-300 in combination with standard of care (SOC) chemotherapy, pemetrexed and carboplatin, on the overall and progression-free survival of never smoker patients with advanced NSCLC.

The Phase 2 study has been designed as a 90 patient trial with approximately two third of the patients receiving LP-300 with chemotherapy and the remaining one third receiving chemotherapy alone.

The company is planning to begin the patient enrolment in the third quarter of 2022.

Panna Sharma, CEO, commented : “LP-300 is an innovative therapy that is being developed for never smokers with NSCLC, a unique and growing population of lung cancer patients whose cancer is genetically different from smokers with lung cancer. LP-300 will be delivered in combination with standard of care chemotherapy. Importantly, LP-300 has been well tolerated in prior clinical trials and has shown potential to protect against harmful effects of chemotherapy while also de-naturing many of the tyrosine kinase receptors through cysteine modification that are involved with NSCLC.”

Price Action : Lantern Pharma Shares are trading around 2 percent higher at $5.97 on Thursday’s pre-market session.