Vaxcyte Concludes Enrolment In Mid-Stage Pneumococcal Disease Study

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 5:01 PM | 1 min read

Vaxcyte PCVX completed patient enrollment in the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study evaluating VAX-24 in healthy adults 50 to 64 years of age.

VAX-24 is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate designed to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) and pneumonia.

The Phase 1/2 clinical proof-of-concept study, is a combined Phase 1 and 2 study evaluating the safety and tolerability of VAX-24 in adults aged 18-49 from the Phase 1 portion and the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-24 in adults aged 50-64 in the Phase 2 portion.

The Company expects to announce topline results from these studies in October or November 2022.

Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, commented : "Completing enrollment of the Phase 2 portion of our Phase 1/2 clinical proof-of-concept study is an important milestone underscoring the continued progress with the VAX-24 clinical program We believe these topline data will provide important insights about the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-24 and ultimately, the potential of VAX-24 to deliver the broadest-spectrum PCV for adults.”

Additionally, Vaxcyte also dosed the first participants in a separate Phase 2 study in adults 65 years of age and older. Topline results from this study are expected in the first half of 2023.

Price Action : Vaxcyte shares closed Tuesday’s trading down at $22.77

