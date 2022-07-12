Hoth Therapeutics Shares Surge On Encouraging Preclinical Data From Alzheimer's Program

by

Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH has announced proof-of-concept data generated using cognitive and behavioral assessments in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model.

HT-ALZ is therapeutic in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for dementia related to Alzheimer's disease.

The data support the therapeutic cognitive potential of HT-ALZ after chronic oral dosing.

All behavioral tests performed after >5 weeks of treatment showed a significant improvement in the HT-ALZ treated groups compared to the vehicle-treated groups, with similar cognitive and behavioral trends in the HT-ALZ-treated groups compared to the wild-type (non-AD) animals.

Hoth Therapeutics Adds New Pipeline Program For Stroke, Brain Injury. Other behavioral assessments performed at earlier treatment periods (less than five weeks) with HT-ALZ did not significantly improve compared to vehicle-treated animals.

However, they were trending positively toward improvement, suggesting a time-dependent improvement after initiation of HT-ALZ treatment.

These other behavioral assessments are repeated after longer HT-ALZ dosing periods (eg, six weeks).

Price Action: HOTH shares are up 28.9% at $0.52 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

