Hoth Therapeutics Shares Surge On Encouraging Preclinical Data From Alzheimer's Program

- Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH has announced proof-of-concept data generated using cognitive and behavioral assessments in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model.
- HT-ALZ is therapeutic in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for dementia related to Alzheimer's disease.
- The data support the therapeutic cognitive potential of HT-ALZ after chronic oral dosing.
- All behavioral tests performed after >5 weeks of treatment showed a significant improvement in the HT-ALZ treated groups compared to the vehicle-treated groups, with similar cognitive and behavioral trends in the HT-ALZ-treated groups compared to the wild-type (non-AD) animals.
- Other behavioral assessments performed at earlier treatment periods (less than five weeks) with HT-ALZ did not significantly improve compared to vehicle-treated animals.
- However, they were trending positively toward improvement, suggesting a time-dependent improvement after initiation of HT-ALZ treatment.
- These other behavioral assessments are repeated after longer HT-ALZ dosing periods (eg, six weeks).
- Price Action: HOTH shares are up 28.9% at $0.52 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
