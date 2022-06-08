ñol

Why Aldeyra Therapeutics' Shares Are Soaring Today?

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 9:40 AM | 1 min read
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc's ALDX Phase 3 TRANQUILITY-2 trial of reproxalap for dry eye disease has achieved the primary endpoint.
  • Reproxalap was statistically superior to the vehicle for each of the two prespecified primary endpoints, Schirmer test and ≥10 mm Schirmer test responder proportions after a single day of dosing. 
  • The Schirmer test, a measure of ocular tear production, is the dry eye disease objective sign most commonly utilized for drug approval.
  • A Type B Pre-NDA meeting will be held with the FDA in Q3 of 2022, followed by a potential NDA submission, pending enrollment in the ongoing 12-month safety trial and results from a dry eye chamber crossover trial. 
  • Enrollment in the crossover dry eye disease trial is complete, and results are expected in Q3 of 2022. 
  • Price Action: ALDX shares are up 12.2% at $3.60 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

