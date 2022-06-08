Why Aldeyra Therapeutics' Shares Are Soaring Today?

by

Phase 3 TRANQUILITY-2 trial of reproxalap for dry eye disease has achieved the primary endpoint. Reproxalap was statistically superior to the vehicle for each of the two prespecified primary endpoints, Schirmer test and ≥10 mm Schirmer test responder proportions after a single day of dosing.

The Schirmer test, a measure of ocular tear production, is the dry eye disease objective sign most commonly utilized for drug approval.

Aldeyra's Dry Eye Candidate Tops Vehicle In Post-Hoc Analysis Using Computer Automated Grading In Ocular Redness. A Type B Pre-NDA meeting will be held with the FDA in Q3 of 2022, followed by a potential NDA submission, pending enrollment in the ongoing 12-month safety trial and results from a dry eye chamber crossover trial.

Enrollment in the crossover dry eye disease trial is complete, and results are expected in Q3 of 2022.

Price Action: ALDX shares are up 12.2% at $3.60 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

