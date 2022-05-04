Connect Biopharma Stock Plunges As Ulcerative Colitis Candidate Flunks In Mid-Stage Study

- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB announced topline results at 12 weeks from its Phase 2 trial for CBP-307 (CBP-307CN002) for ulcerative colitis.
- CBP-307 0.2 mg demonstrated a numerical reduction for the primary endpoint of least squares mean change from baseline in adapted Mayo Score at Week 12 that did not meet statistical significance.
- The Mayo Score (stool frequency, rectal bleeding, and endoscopy scores) at Week 12 for CBP-307 0.2 mg and placebo were -2.65 and -2.01, respectively (p=0.103).
- A significantly higher proportion of patients reached clinical remission compared to placebo.
- Additionally, reductions in lymphocyte counts amongst individuals receiving CBP-307 0.2 mg confirmed the pharmacodynamic activity of CBP-307 in patients with active UC.
- Across the CBP-307 0.2 mg and placebo groups, occurrence of drug-related treatment-emergent adverse events were 66.0% and 38.5%, respectively.
- The company intends to engage in partnership discussions for the future development of CBP-307 to focus on the lead program CBP-201.
- Price Action: CNTB shares traded 32.5% lower at $1.31 in pre-market on the last check Wednesday.
