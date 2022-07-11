New Data Reinforce Favorable Safety, Efficacy Of Roche's Hemlibra For Hemophilia A

- Roche Holdings AG RHHBY announced results from the primary analysis of the phase 3 HAVEN 6 study of Hemlibra (emicizumab) in people with moderate or mild hemophilia A.
- The data showed that Hemlibra demonstrated a favorable safety profile and effective bleed control in patients without factor VIII inhibitors.
- The primary analysis included data from 72 participants who warranted prophylaxis.
- The data show that Hemlibra maintained low treated bleed rates across the study period, with 66.7% of participants experiencing no bleeds that required treatment at 55.6 weeks median follow-up.
- 81.9% experienced no spontaneous bleeds that required treatment, and 88.9% experienced no joint bleeds that required treatment.
- Annualized bleed rates remained low throughout the evaluation period at 0.9.
- Local injection site reactions were the most common adverse event related to treatment.
- One participant experienced a grade one thromboembolic event unrelated to Hemlibra.
- Price Action: RHHBY shares are up 0.73% at $41.43 during the market session on the last check Monday.
