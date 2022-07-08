ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Raymond James Initiates Coverage On This Stock With Bullish Pitch On Gene Therapies

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 8, 2022 1:58 PM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc RCKT with an Outperform rating with a $22 price target based on the positive view of RP-L102 and RP-L201 gene therapy programs and LAD-I. 
  • Rocket could file for approval in both programs as early as next year, with potential pre-BLA meetings in 2022.
  • Despite the known risks, Raymond James thinks experts favor LVV-based gene therapies in rare pediatric diseases.
  • Related: Rocket Pharma's Gene Therapy Shows 100% Overall Survival In Immune Deficiency Disorder.
  • Rocket's most significant market opportunity lies with RP-A501 (AAV-based gene therapy) in Danon disease, with a peak adjusted revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • The analyst assigns a 40% probability of success (PoS), citing early-stage data from only four patients.
  • Rocket expects to share data from the pediatric cohort 3Q22, and a positive update could improve our confidence. 
  • Rocket's RP-L301 shows promise. The analyst assigns 50% PoS with more data expected in 4Q22.
  • Price Action: RCKT shares are up 1.24% at $16.35 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareInitiationSmall CapAnalyst RatingsGeneral