AbbVie Dumps An Early-Alzheimer's Candidate Developing In Collaboration With Alector

- AbbVie Inc ABBV has decided to terminate the CD33 collaboration program with Alector Inc ALEC, developing AL003 for Alzheimer’s disease as one of two programs under the co-development and option agreement.
- As previously disclosed, Alector was reviewing the next steps for the AL003 program.
- In November last year, Alector presented Phase 1 AL003 data at the annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference.
- The data provided early evidence that the candidate is well tolerated up to once-monthly intravenous doses of 15 mg/kg and engages the transmembrane receptor CD33 in both blood and central nervous system compartments.
- Two healthy volunteers experienced serious side effects at higher doses:
- One participant (AL003 30 mg/kg) reported aseptic arthritis of the hip 15 days after receiving the study drug and required hospitalization and treatment with oral corticosteroids for four days.
- One participant (AL003 60 mg/kg) reported severe hypersensitivity characterized by rash, fever, thrombocytopenia, and elevated c-reactive protein nine days after receiving the study drug. The participant required hospitalization and treatment with oral corticosteroids, analgesics, and antihistamines.
- The AE of hypersensitivity in the 60 mg/kg cohort met the protocol-defined criteria for dose-limiting adverse events and led to the discontinuation of further enrollment in this cohort.
- Price Action: ABBV shares are up 1.45% at $154.20, and ALEC shares are down 2.87% at $11.16 during the market session on the last check Friday.
