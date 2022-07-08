ñol

Merck Partner Joins Forces With Emergent Bio To Increase Access To Ebola Treatment

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 8, 2022 6:51 AM | 1 min read
  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS has agreed to create a collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to expand the availability of Ebanga (Ansuvimab-zykl). 
  • FDA approved Ebanga in December 2020 for Ebola.
  • Under the terms of the contemplated collaboration, Emergent will be responsible for the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of Ebanga in the U.S. and Canada.
  • Ridgeback Bio will serve as the global access partner for Ebanga, ensuring it remains available to patients in endemic countries free of charge through Ridgeback Bio's compassionate use program.
  • Read Next: White House Outlines New Monkeypox Vaccine Strategy: What You Need To Know.
  • Ebanga is a monoclonal antibody with antiviral activity provided through a single injection.
  • It was developed for Ebola by Ridgeback Bio under the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases license.
  • Ridgeback Bio provided funding and operational support for clinical testing. Additional funding was received under contracts with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for late-stage manufacturing and regulatory activities.
  • Price Action: EBS shares closed at $33.45 on Thursday.

