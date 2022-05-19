Immunome Shares Rise After Publishing Positive COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data

by

Immunome Inc IMNM shares are trading higher after it published data demonstrating that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01, potently cleared the omicron variant (BA.1) when tested in vivo in hamsters.

Additional in vitro testing of a SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus showed that IMM20253, one of the antibodies in Immunome's cocktail, successfully neutralized the omicron subvariant (BA.2).

IMM-BCP-01 retained full coverage against the omicron variant when tested in hamster models.

Specifically, the data suggest robust activity of two antibodies in the cocktail, IMM20253, and IMM20184, which target distinct, non-overlapping epitopes of SARS-CoV-2 against the omicron variant.

IMM20253 showed potency when tested on its own and enhanced viral load reductions when combined with IMM20184.

Additionally, Immunome published data showing that IMM20253 retained activity against the BA.2 subvariant in pseudovirus testing. Based on this result, Immunome expects its antibody cocktail will retain effectiveness against BA.2 in a live virus setting and against other emerging variants of omicron.

Price Action: IMNM shares are up 16.90% at $3.32 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

