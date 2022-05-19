QQQ
Immunome Shares Rise After Publishing Positive COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 3:27 PM | 1 min read
  • Immunome Inc IMNM shares are trading higher after it published data demonstrating that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01, potently cleared the omicron variant (BA.1) when tested in vivo in hamsters. 
  • Additional in vitro testing of a SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus showed that IMM20253, one of the antibodies in Immunome's cocktail, successfully neutralized the omicron subvariant (BA.2).
  • IMM-BCP-01 retained full coverage against the omicron variant when tested in hamster models. 
  • Also Read: FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Immunome's COVID-19 Candidate IND.
  • Specifically, the data suggest robust activity of two antibodies in the cocktail, IMM20253, and IMM20184, which target distinct, non-overlapping epitopes of SARS-CoV-2 against the omicron variant. 
  • IMM20253 showed potency when tested on its own and enhanced viral load reductions when combined with IMM20184.
  • Additionally, Immunome published data showing that IMM20253 retained activity against the BA.2 subvariant in pseudovirus testing. Based on this result, Immunome expects its antibody cocktail will retain effectiveness against BA.2 in a live virus setting and against other emerging variants of omicron.
  • Price Action: IMNM shares are up 16.90% at $3.32 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

