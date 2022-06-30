- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd NRSN has announced results from a biomarker study to evaluate the potential of CogniC, a combination drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD).
- Earlier this week, NeuroSense reported results from a stage III ALS Biomarker study evaluating PrimeC.
- Preliminary results showed that levels of disease-related biomarkers in people with ALS were unchanged, in contrast to a statistically significant decline in biomarkers when PrimeC was administered.
- NeuroSense's biomarker study indicates that CogniC's mechanism of action may effectively target the pathways involved in the disease, such as miRNA dysregulation, lysosomal dysfunction, and impaired autophagy.
- Additionally, hallmarks of AD were detected, such as increased levels of amyloid-β (Aβ) and intracellular aggregates of tau protein among the panel of biomarkers evaluated.
- Preliminary results revealed high levels of TDP-43 in people who suffer from AD compared to the healthy control group.
- NeuroSense says that CogniC has already been shown to impact TDP-43 in a Phase 2a clinical trial biomarker study in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- NeuroSense is conducting its AD biomarker study using Neuron-Derived Exosomes to observe key alterations in biomarkers.
- Price Action: NRSN shares are up 62.4% at $4.45 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
