NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd NRSN has announced results from a biomarker study to evaluate the potential of CogniC, a combination drug for Alzheimer's disease (AD).

reported results from a stage III ALS Biomarker study evaluating PrimeC. Preliminary results showed that levels of disease-related biomarkers in people with ALS were unchanged, in contrast to a statistically significant decline in biomarkers when PrimeC was administered.

NeuroSense's biomarker study indicates that CogniC's mechanism of action may effectively target the pathways involved in the disease, such as miRNA dysregulation, lysosomal dysfunction, and impaired autophagy.

Additionally, hallmarks of AD were detected, such as increased levels of amyloid-β (Aβ) and intracellular aggregates of tau protein among the panel of biomarkers evaluated.

Preliminary results revealed high levels of TDP-43 in people who suffer from AD compared to the healthy control group.

NeuroSense says that CogniC has already been shown to impact TDP-43 in a Phase 2a clinical trial biomarker study in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

NeuroSense is conducting its AD biomarker study using Neuron-Derived Exosomes to observe key alterations in biomarkers.

Price Action: NRSN shares are up 62.4% at $4.45 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

