Why NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd NRSN shares are up more than 60% after the company reported results from a stage III ALS Biomarker study evaluating PrimeC.

Preliminary results showed that levels of disease-related biomarkers in people with ALS were unchanged, in contrast to a statistically significant decline portrayed in biomarkers when PrimeC was administered.

PrimeC is NeuroSense's lead combination drug candidate for the treatment of ALS. It's currently being evaluated in NeuroSense's Phase IIb PARADIGM study following the successful completion of the Phase IIa study, which met its primary endpoints.

"These results are very encouraging, especially in that they validate NeuroSense's clinical strategy. The biomarker study, along with the data we collect from our Phase IIb study, will inform the optimization of a pivotal Phase III study of PrimeC in ALS," said Alon Ben-Noon, CEO or NeuroSense.

NeuroSense is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases.

NRSN Price Action: NeuroSense has traded between $8.18 and $1.23 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 66.47% at $2.81 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

