Corcept Therapeutics Commences Late-Stage Ovarian Cancer Study

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 5:10 PM | 1 min read

Corcept Therapeutics CORT has initiated pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

ROSELLA study is a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial designed to evaluate relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The study has a target of enrolling 360 women subjects with recurrent, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The primary endpoint of this study will be progression-free survival, with overall survival as a key secondary endpoint.

Bill Guyer, Chief Development Officer, said, "We are excited that our ROSELLA study is now open. Our Phase 2 study demonstrated improvements in progression free survival, duration of response and overall survival without increased side effect burden. Our goal in Phase 3 is to replicate these positive results, which would be of unprecedented benefit to women with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, for whom relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel has the potential to become a new standard of care."

Ovarian cancer is the most common cause of cancer death in women. Patients whose disease returns less than six months after receiving platinum-containing therapy are described as having platinum-resistant disease.

Corcept shares closed Wednesday’s trading up 2 percent at $24.74

