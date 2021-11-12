 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Agenus Posts Early Data For CTLA-4 Drug Candidate Across Tumor Types
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
Agenus Posts Early Data For CTLA-4 Drug Candidate Across Tumor Types
  • In a Phase I study across nine tumor types, Agenus Inc’s (NASDAQ: AGEN) CTLA-4 drug AGN1181 posted one complete response and three partial responses (PRs) as a monotherapy, according to data presented t SITC.
  • The three responders expressed the low-affinity FcγRIIIA receptor, Agenus said, which is associated with a lack of response to first-generation CTLA-4 inhibitors. 
  • The Phase I study mainly enrolled heavily pretreated patients.
  • As part of a combo with balstilimab, AGN1181 showed three confirmed PRs and one unconfirmed PR in 20 patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. 
  • In nine patients with ovarian cancer, the combo posted three confirmed PRs, with other responses in microsatellite stable endometrial cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, visceral angiosarcoma, and leiomyosarcoma.
  • Agenus also touted AGN1181’s safety profile, with no hypophysitis, pneumonitis, or high-grade hepatitis side effects reported. 
  • The Company plans to move ahead with Phase 2/3 studies for AGN1181 as both monotherapy and in combination with balstilimab in MSS-CRC and gynecological cancers. 
  • In October, the Company pulled its FDA application for balstilimab as a potential second-line treatment for cervical cancer because of the recent full approval for Merck’s Keytruda in the same indication.
  • Price Action: AGEN shares are down 8.57% at $3.89 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGEN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Double Dose Of Positive Tidings For Merck, Alkermes Slips On Partial Termination Of J&J Licensing Deal, Amgen Migraine Drug Data
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Tryst For Pfizer/BioNTech Booster Shot, AbCellera's COVID Antibody Treatment Gets Expanded Use, Protagonist Slapped With Clinical Hold
Agenus' Combo Therapy Trial Shows Higher Responses In Cervical Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com