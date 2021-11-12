Agenus Posts Early Data For CTLA-4 Drug Candidate Across Tumor Types
- In a Phase I study across nine tumor types, Agenus Inc’s (NASDAQ: AGEN) CTLA-4 drug AGN1181 posted one complete response and three partial responses (PRs) as a monotherapy, according to data presented t SITC.
- The three responders expressed the low-affinity FcγRIIIA receptor, Agenus said, which is associated with a lack of response to first-generation CTLA-4 inhibitors.
- The Phase I study mainly enrolled heavily pretreated patients.
- As part of a combo with balstilimab, AGN1181 showed three confirmed PRs and one unconfirmed PR in 20 patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer.
- In nine patients with ovarian cancer, the combo posted three confirmed PRs, with other responses in microsatellite stable endometrial cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, visceral angiosarcoma, and leiomyosarcoma.
- Agenus also touted AGN1181’s safety profile, with no hypophysitis, pneumonitis, or high-grade hepatitis side effects reported.
- The Company plans to move ahead with Phase 2/3 studies for AGN1181 as both monotherapy and in combination with balstilimab in MSS-CRC and gynecological cancers.
- In October, the Company pulled its FDA application for balstilimab as a potential second-line treatment for cervical cancer because of the recent full approval for Merck’s Keytruda in the same indication.
