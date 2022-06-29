89bio Posts Promising Pegozafermin Data For Severe Hypertriglyceridemia

89bio Inc ETNB announced topline results from the ENTRIGUE Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of pegozafermin for severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG).

Hypertriglyceridemia is characterized by high triglycerides (TG) levels, a type of fat, in the bloodstream.

SHTG can lead to multiple serious conditions, including cardiovascular disease and acute pancreatitis.

Treatment with pegozafermin resulted in clinically meaningful and significant reductions in TG from baseline across all doses (with a 63% reduction in the highest dosing group).

89bio's NASH Candidate Shows Improvement In Disease Severity, Cardiovascular Health. Additionally, results were consistent in patients not on background therapy or background therapy and across various subgroups.

Data also showed statistically significant improvements in key cardiovascular risk markers, reductions in liver fat, and improvements in glycemic control markers.

Pegozafermin was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile across doses consistent with prior studies.

In ENTRIGUE, the most commonly reported treatment-related adverse events were nausea, diarrhea, and injection site reactions, all of which were classified as mild or moderate.

Separately, 89bio has priced its underwritten public offering of 18.6 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 9.3 million shares at a combined price of $3.55 for gross proceeds of $94.5 million. The company will use the money to fund the development of pegozafermin and other general corporate purposes.

Price Action: ETNB shares are up 2.82% at $3.65 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.