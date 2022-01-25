89bio's NASH Candidate Shows Improvement In Disease Severity, Cardiovascular Health
89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) announced topline results from a cohort of 20 patients (Cohort 7) in the Phase 1b/2a proof-of-concept study evaluating pegozafermin (formerly BIO89-100) for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- The results show that 63% of patients achieved a two-point or greater improvement in disease severity without worsening fibrosis (primary endpoint).
- 89bio also said 74% of patients achieved the two-point improvement alone.
- NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis was observed in 32% of patients, and 47% experienced NASH resolution or fibrosis improvement.
- 89bio also reported that pegozafermin improved a series of cardio-metabolic measures such as glycemic control, lipids, and body weight.
- No adverse events have been reported, and one patient has discontinued due to the treatment.
- The Company is evaluating pegozafermin in ENLIVEN Phase 2b trial, including 200 patients with a follow-up biopsy performed after 24 weeks of treatment.
- The therapy is also being tested in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia in ENTRIGUE Phase 2 trial.
- The trials are expected to read out in 1H of 2023 and 2H of 2022, respectively.
- As per the new sub-analysis presented at The Liver Meeting 2021, pegozafermin treatment reduced spleen volume by an average of 11.8% in NASH patients.
