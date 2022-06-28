FDA Eyes New Vaccine Composition In Response To COVID Mutations: Here's What You Need To Know

As COVID-19 continues to mutate and form new variants, the FDA is calling on the major vaccine manufacturers to create a new composition of the vaccine for adults.

What Happened: The agency has called on Moderna, Inc. MRNA, Pfizer, Inc. PFE, and Novavax, Inc. NVAX to produce the new vaccine if advisors approve the project.

The Director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Dr. Peter Marks, outlines a plan where external experts would discuss which variant the new composition would focus on, Seeking Alpha reports.

This announcement comes after the FDA, on Tuesday, stated that two new sub variants of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 have become dominant in the U.S.

Why It’s Important: This development comes as nations and companies are starting to return to pre-COVID operations. Governments all over the world have begun to ease restrictions as their populations seek a return to a more normal lifestyle.

When the original vaccine was approved by the FDA in December 2020, it faced rejection and hesitancy from various groups around the U.S. If vaccine manufacturers and the FDA move forward with this new composition, it will potentially be matched with additional hesitancy.

Since the original vaccine was approved by the FDA in December 2020, there have been no significant changes to the composition of the immunization.

On the contrary, many scientists and doctors will argue that this new composition will likely be the best way to protect oneself from COVID's ongoing mutations.

What’s Next: On June 28, the FDA Vaccines and Related Biologics Advisory Committee met and invited Moderna, Pfizer, and Novax to present their ideas on what a possible new composition could be like.

The FDA advisors will then review all opinions and facts to reach a decision on whether to move forward with the project. An advisor vote will take place in July.

If the advisors decide to move forward with the project, the agency is targeting the new composition to be completed and approved for adults by October.

