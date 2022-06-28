Why BiomX Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

- BiomX Inc PHGE has announced a new collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to identify biomarkers for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
- BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria.
- Under the collaboration, BiomX will utilize its XMarker microbiome-based biomarker discovery platform to identify biomarkers for a pathogenic bacterium thought to be associated with IBD.
- Such biomarkers could help identify IBD patients that would benefit from potential therapies targeted at the microbiome.
- Related: BiomX Slashes Its Workforce By 50%, Atopic Dermatitis Program To Be Delayed.
- In September 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim and BiomX entered their first collaboration, which focused on identifying biomarkers associated with patient phenotypes in IBD.
- The terms of the collaboration entitle BiomX to research payments and also include an option for Boehringer Ingelheim to negotiate an exclusive right to biomarkers discovered under the collaboration.
- BiomX retains the right to utilize the biomarkers as companion diagnostics for phage therapy.
- Price Action: PHGE shares are up 2.86% at $0.75 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.