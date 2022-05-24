QQQ
BiomX Slashes Its Workforce By 50%, Atopic Dermatitis Program To Be Delayed

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 8:11 AM | 1 min read
  • BiomX Inc PHGE announced a corporate restructuring plan to focus its resources and extend the cash runway. The company had $55.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, and a $15 million debt facility as of March 31.
  • The restructuring will extend the company's capital resources at least until the middle of 2024. 
  • BiomX will reduce its operating costs, including a 50% reduction in personnel, while prioritizing the ongoing cystic fibrosis program.
  • The company said its Phase 1b/2a CF study of BX004 is progressing and remains on track, with data readout from part 1 of the study expected in Q3 of 2022. 
  • Data readout from part 2 of the study is expected in Q1 of 2023.
  • While the restructuring will cause a delay in BiomX's atopic dermatitis program, it currently plans to support a range of activities that will continue to move this program forward and expects to provide a more detailed program update later in the year.
  • Price Action: PHGE shares traded 17.20% higher at $0.94 premarket on the lat check Tuesday.

