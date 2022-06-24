ñol

Intellia's Gene-Editing Candidate Shows Durability In ATTR Amyloidosis

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 24, 2022 12:50 PM | 1 min read
  • Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN announced additional interim data from the Phase 1 study of NTLA-2001, in vivo genome editing candidate for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. 
  • Intellia had said that at the highest dose level (1.0mg/kg), six patients had shown a 93% mean reduction in the toxic protein. In the new data, three patients reached the nine-month follow-up point and maintained that level of TTR reduction.
  • Related: Intellia Shares Updated Data On Gene Editing Durability In Rare Disease.
  • The mean reduction for the three patients at the second-highest dose (0.7mg/kg) was 86%. For the longest-tracked group, dose level two at 0.3mg/kg, the three patients had a mean reduction of 89%.
  • Headaches, infusion-related reactions, back pain, rash, and nausea were the most frequent adverse events across all four dose levels.
  • Eleven of the 15 patients reported a maximal adverse event of grade 1. The most serious adverse event, which Intellia said was “possibly related” to its treatment, was Grade 3 vomiting in a patient with a medical history of gastroparesis.
  • Price Action: NTLA shares are down 1.87% at $49.81, and REGN shares are down 0.39% at $605.00 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral