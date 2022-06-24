Intellia's Gene-Editing Candidate Shows Durability In ATTR Amyloidosis

by

Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN announced additional interim data from the Phase 1 study of NTLA-2001, in vivo genome editing candidate for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis.

and announced additional interim data from the Phase 1 study of NTLA-2001, in vivo genome editing candidate for transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis. Intellia had said that at the highest dose level (1.0mg/kg), six patients had shown a 93% mean reduction in the toxic protein. In the new data, three patients reached the nine-month follow-up point and maintained that level of TTR reduction.

Intellia Shares Updated Data On Gene Editing Durability In Rare Disease. The mean reduction for the three patients at the second-highest dose (0.7mg/kg) was 86%. For the longest-tracked group, dose level two at 0.3mg/kg, the three patients had a mean reduction of 89%.

Headaches, infusion-related reactions, back pain, rash, and nausea were the most frequent adverse events across all four dose levels.

Eleven of the 15 patients reported a maximal adverse event of grade 1. The most serious adverse event, which Intellia said was “possibly related” to its treatment, was Grade 3 vomiting in a patient with a medical history of gastroparesis.

