Merck & Co Inc MRK is reportedly mulling buying cancer-focused biotech Seagen Inc SGEN , Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, some people said other unnamed suitors are also eying Seagen, a perennially speculated takeover target.

Though the people cautioned that pulling off the deal could be tricky given the heightened risk of a regulatory challenge.

WSJ also mentioned that a marketing agreement is also possible between Merck and Seagen.

Price Action: SGEN shares are up 13.30% at $166.26, and MRK stock is up 0.06% at $84.94 during the market session on the last check Friday.

SGEN shares are up 13.30% at $166.26, and MRK stock is up 0.06% at $84.94 during the market session on the last check Friday. Photo via Pixabay

