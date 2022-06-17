ñol

Merck Shows Takeover Interest In Seagen: WSJ

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 11:22 AM | 1 min read
Merck Shows Takeover Interest In Seagen: WSJ
  • Merck & Co Inc MRK is reportedly mulling buying cancer-focused biotech Seagen Inc SGENWall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
  • If the deal happens, it would be significant, given Seagen's market value of roughly $28 billion.
  • According to the report, some people said other unnamed suitors are also eying Seagen, a perennially speculated takeover target.
  • Also Read: Amid Domestic Violence Allegation, Longtime Seagen CEO Takes Leave of Absence.
  • Talks have been underway for a while, the people said.
  • Though the people cautioned that pulling off the deal could be tricky given the heightened risk of a regulatory challenge. 
  • WSJ also mentioned that a marketing agreement is also possible between Merck and Seagen.
  • Related: Read Why This Analyst Is 'Encouraged' By Seagen's Q1 Sales.
  • Price Action: SGEN shares are up 13.30% at $166.26, and MRK stock is up 0.06% at $84.94 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo via Pixabay

