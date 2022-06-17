Addex Stops Parkinson's-Associated Dyskinesia Trial - Read Here Why

by

Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN has terminated the Phase 2b/3 study of dipraglurant for dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease (PD-LID) due to the slow recruitment of patients.

Data readout from the trial was expected in 1H of 2023.

The company attributes this to the consequences of COVID-19-related patient concerns about participation in studies, staffing shortages, and turnover within study sites.

The company plans to advance its preclinical portfolio toward the clinic and pursue strategic collaborations for selected programs.

Concurrently the company is also focusing on delivering under its strategic partnership with Indivior.

Addex's partner, Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ , is also expected to deliver data from the Phase 2 study of ADX71149 in epilepsy patients in Q4 of 2022.

Last month, Addex announced that the outcome of a small Phase 2a feasibility study of dipraglurant in patients with blepharospasm was inconclusive and did not meet all of its objectives.

There were no safety concerns.

In light of the company's termination of the dipraglurant program for PD-LID, the company is suspending the company's financial guidance.

Price Action: ADXN shares are 39.9% at $2.01 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

