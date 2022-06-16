ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Plus Therapeutics Concludes Enrolment In Initial-Stage Study Of Cerebrospinal Fluid Cancer Setting

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 11:36 AM | 1 min read

Plus Therapeutics PSTV has concluded patient enrolment in the first cohort of the ReSPECT-LM Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical trial of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases (LM).

The company is planning to provide enrolment and complete clinical updates in the third quarter of 2022.

Norman LaFrance, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and SVP, commented : “We are pleased with initial response to the ReSPECT-LM trial by patients and physicians and the very early promising drug performance, Patients seemed to tolerate 186RNL infusions and the drug circulated completely and rapidly throughout the cebrebrospinal fluid space.”

The company said that the Data Safety & Monitoring Board (DSMB) will take a decision on further dose escalation.

Leptomeningeal metastases is a rare complication of cancer in which the disease spreads to the membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation to 186RNL for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases (LM) in the month of November 2021.

Plus Therapeutics Shares are trading high at $0.56 in the regular trading session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Patient EnrolmentBiotechPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral