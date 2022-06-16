Plus Therapeutics Concludes Enrolment In Initial-Stage Study Of Cerebrospinal Fluid Cancer Setting

Plus Therapeutics PSTV has concluded patient enrolment in the first cohort of the ReSPECT-LM Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical trial of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases (LM).

The company is planning to provide enrolment and complete clinical updates in the third quarter of 2022.

Norman LaFrance, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and SVP, commented : “We are pleased with initial response to the ReSPECT-LM trial by patients and physicians and the very early promising drug performance, Patients seemed to tolerate 186RNL infusions and the drug circulated completely and rapidly throughout the cebrebrospinal fluid space.”

The company said that the Data Safety & Monitoring Board (DSMB) will take a decision on further dose escalation.

Leptomeningeal metastases is a rare complication of cancer in which the disease spreads to the membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation to 186RNL for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases (LM) in the month of November 2021.

Plus Therapeutics Shares are trading high at $0.56 in the regular trading session.