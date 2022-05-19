QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Pfizer, NIH Mulling Study For Longer Paxlovid Course To Combat Reinfections

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 3:44 PM | 1 min read
  • The U.S. National Institutes of Health and Pfizer Inc PFE are discussing testing a longer course of COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, required to prevent reinfections, White House Chief Medical Officer Anthony Fauci said.
  • "We're going to be planning what studies we're going to be doing relatively soon, within the next few days," to determine whether a longer course is needed, Fauci said during a White House COVID-19 briefing.
  • White house estimates that about 20,000 prescriptions of Paxlovid are being given out every day.
  • Also Read: COVID-19 Symptoms Rebound After Pfizer's COVID-19 Therapy, What Could Be The Reason?
  • Pfizer has suggested that a second five-day course of Paxlovid could treat reinfections. The FDA said there is currently no evidence to support taking a second five-day course or a 10-day course of the pills.
  • In Pfizer's clinical trial, around 2% of recipients who received the two-drug treatment saw an increase in viral load after completing the standard course, compared with around 1.5% of placebo recipients.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.07% at $50.44 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusBiotechGovernmentLarge CapNewsHealth CareGeneral