Lantheus's Imaging Agent Can Assess PD-L1 Expression for Immunotherapy In Cancer Patients

- Lantheus Holdings Inc LNTH presented preliminary results of the PD-L1 Expression in Cancer (PECan) study from the first ten non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.
- The PECan study plans to enroll 15 advanced NSCLC and 15 melanoma patients.
- NM-01, a proprietary technetium 99m SPECT/CT imaging agent, is currently under development to assess PD-L1 expression in cancer cells.
- The results suggest that NM-01 can identify patients who will respond to checkpoint inhibitor therapies and monitor early response in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) pending a further and ongoing investigation.
- In the preliminary analysis, investigators could evidence intertumoral heterogeneity of PD-L1 expression between primary tumors and metastases.
- Further, baseline NM-01 SPECT/CT imaging could predict early metabolic 18F-FDG PET/CT response to anti-PD-L1 therapy in primary and metastatic tumors.
- Following therapy, PD-L1 expression measured by NM-01 SPECT/CT imaging demonstrated stability or a reduction in most responding lesions.
- In a separate study, Lantheus' PYLARIFY AI, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) platform, demonstrated significant improvement in lesion detection compared to manual reads.
- PYLARIFY AI is developed to assist in the standardized quantification of PSMA PET/CT scans.
- Price Action: LNTH shares closed 4.89% lower at $63.85 on Friday.
