Lantheus's Imaging Agent Can Assess PD-L1 Expression for Immunotherapy In Cancer Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 8:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Lantheus Holdings Inc LNTH presented preliminary results of the PD-L1 Expression in Cancer (PECan) study from the first ten non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.
  • The PECan study plans to enroll 15 advanced NSCLC and 15 melanoma patients. 
  • NM-01, a proprietary technetium 99m SPECT/CT imaging agent, is currently under development to assess PD-L1 expression in cancer cells.
  • The results suggest that NM-01 can identify patients who will respond to checkpoint inhibitor therapies and monitor early response in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) pending a further and ongoing investigation.
  • In the preliminary analysis, investigators could evidence intertumoral heterogeneity of PD-L1 expression between primary tumors and metastases. 
  • Further, baseline NM-01 SPECT/CT imaging could predict early metabolic 18F-FDG PET/CT response to anti-PD-L1 therapy in primary and metastatic tumors. 
  • Following therapy, PD-L1 expression measured by NM-01 SPECT/CT imaging demonstrated stability or a reduction in most responding lesions.
  • In a separate study, Lantheus' PYLARIFY AI, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) platform, demonstrated significant improvement in lesion detection compared to manual reads. 
  • PYLARIFY AI is developed to assist in the standardized quantification of PSMA PET/CT scans. 
  • Price Action: LNTH shares closed 4.89% lower at $63.85 on Friday.

