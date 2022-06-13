Lantheus' PYLARIFY AI™ Platform Demonstrates Higher Efficiency and Consistency While Maintaining Accuracy for Assessment of PSMA Imaging in Prostate Cancer

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") LNTH is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus presented study results providing independent validation of PYLARIFY AI™, the Company's artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed to assist in standardized quantification of PSMA PET/CT scans. PYLARIFY AI is an FDA-cleared medical device software and is commercially available in the United States. The results were presented at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) annual meeting and demonstrated the higher efficiency and consistency of the PYLARIFY AI platform while maintaining the diagnostic accuracy of PSMA imaging in prostate cancer.



"This independent evaluation of PYLARIFY AI in the CONDOR study has demonstrated its ability for rapid lesion detection and reproducible quantitative assessment, while maintaining the diagnostic accuracy for PSMA PET imaging. Further validation is warranted to understand the utility of PYLARIFY AI in prognosis and treatment response with PSMA PET imaging," commented Jeremie Calais, MD, MSc, Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology, Director, UCLA Theranostics Program, Ahmanson Translational Theranostics Division, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), who presented the study. "The widespread availability of PSMA PET imaging has revolutionized our ability to see metastases in the body and more accurately stage prostate cancer. Additionally, used as a whole-body imaging biomarker, it can provide guidance on therapeutic response before initiation of PSMA-targeted therapies. Whole-body quantitative parameters extracted from an AI platform can further enhance our knowledge in developing individualized, precision medicine for prostate cancer patients."

As part of the study, researchers set out to evaluate PYLARIFY AI against manual reads by blinded independent readers who analyzed the 208 patients with biochemical recurrent prostate cancer enrolled in the Phase 3 CONDOR study.1 A total of 323 lesions were identified by Standard of Truth (SOT). In the sensitivity analysis against SOT, one reader demonstrated significant improvement of lesion detection with PYLARIFY AI compared to manual reads. In the other two readers, there was moderate improvement observed compared to manual reads.

Median reading times for reader one, two and three were 1.4 minutes, 1.2 minutes, and 1.4 minutes, respectively. The interquartile range of all reading times combined was 2.1 minutes. The reproducibility of per-lesion standard uptake value (SUV) measurements among the three readers was significantly higher with PYLARIFY AI (ICC 0.98 95% CI 0.96 to 0.99) than without (ICC 0.90 95% CI 0.88 to 0.91) p<0.0001.

"Lantheus is leading the way in harnessing the power of AI and machine learning technologies, together with our game-changing PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent PYLARIFY, to potentially transform the way that clinicians manage and treat prostate cancer," said Jean-Claude Provost, MD, Interim Chief Medical Officer, Lantheus. "Previous studies have shown how this technology can have utility as a complementary diagnostic tool, and with these results we continue to demonstrate PYLARIFY AI's reliability, its ability to improve workflow and how it can be applied to our mission to Find, Fight and Follow prostate cancer to improve patient outcomes."

About Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer affecting men in the United States -- an estimated one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes. The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2022, almost 268,500 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed, and about 34,500 men will die of the disease. Approximately 3.1 million men in the United States currently count themselves as prostate cancer survivors.2

About PYLARIFY AI™

PYLARIFY AI™ employs a deep learning algorithm that has been trained and validated across more than 3,000 images to allow healthcare professionals and researchers to perform standardized quantitative assessment of PSMA PET/CT images in prostate cancer. Through rigorous analytical and clinical studies, PYLARIFY AI has demonstrated improved consistency, accuracy and efficiency in quantitative assessment of PSMA PET/CT. An FDA-cleared medical device software, PYLARIFY AI is commercially available in the United States.

PYLARIFY AI™ Indications for Use

PYLARIFY AI is intended to be used by healthcare professionals and researchers for acceptance, transfer, storage, image display, manipulation, quantification and reporting of digital medical images. The system is intended to be used with images acquired using nuclear medicine imaging using PSMA PET/CT. The device provides general picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) tools as well as a clinical application for oncology including marking of regions of interest and quantitative analysis.

PYLARIFY AI Warnings and Precautions

The user must ensure that the patient's name, ID, and study date displayed in the patient section correspond to the patient case. The user must ensure the review of the image quality and quantification analysis results before signing the report. User must review the images and quantification results in the report to ensure that the information saved and exported is correct. The quantification analysis results provided by PYLARIFY AI are intended to be used as complementary information together with other patient information. The user shall not rely solely on the information provided by PYLARIFY AI for diagnostic or treatment decisions. Quantitative indexes (ITLV, and LI) are only appropriate for PSMA PET/CT images. User should not select hotspots for studies with images that do not fulfill the Quality Control requirements. In such cases, user can create and sign a report indicating that the review cannot be done due to image quality deficiencies.

PYLARIFY® (piflufolastat F 18) Injection

Indication

PYLARIFY® (piflufolastat F 18) Injection is a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for positron emission tomography (PET) of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions in men with prostate cancer:

with suspected metastasis who are candidates for initial definitive therapy.

with suspected recurrence based on elevated serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Risk of Image Misinterpretation

Imaging interpretation errors can occur with PYLARIFY imaging. A negative image does not rule out the presence of prostate cancer and a positive image does not confirm the presence of prostate cancer. The performance of PYLARIFY for imaging of patients with biochemical evidence of recurrence of prostate cancer seems to be affected by serum PSA levels. The performance of PYLARIFY for imaging of metastatic pelvic lymph nodes prior to initial definitive therapy seems to be affected by risk factors such as Gleason score and tumor stage. PYLARIFY uptake is not specific for prostate cancer and may occur with other types of cancer as well as non-malignant processes and in normal tissues. Clinical correlation, which may include histopathological evaluation of the suspected prostate cancer site, is recommended.

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Monitor patients for hypersensitivity reactions, particularly patients with a history of allergy to other drugs and foods. Reactions may be delayed. Always have trained staff and resuscitation equipment available.

Radiation Risks

Diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, including PYLARIFY, expose patients to radiation. Radiation exposure is associated with a dose-dependent increased risk of cancer. Ensure safe handling and preparation procedures to protect patients and health care workers from unintentional radiation exposure. Advise patients to hydrate before and after administration and to void frequently after administration.

Adverse Reactions

The most frequently reported adverse reactions were headaches, dysgeusia and fatigue, occurring at rate of ≤2% during clinical studies with PYLARIFY. In addition, a delayed hypersensitivity reaction was reported in one patient (0.2%) with a history of allergic reactions.

Drug interactions

Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and other therapies targeting the androgen pathway, such as androgen receptor antagonists, may result in changes in uptake of PYLARIFY in prostate cancer. The effect of these therapies on performance of PYLARIFY PET has not been established.

To report suspected adverse reactions for PYLARIFY, call 1-800-362-2668 or contact FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For important risk and use information about PYLARIFY Injection, please see Full Prescribing information.

About Lantheus

With more than 60 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

1Morris MJ, Rowe SP, Gorin MA, et al. Diagnostic performance of 18F-DCFPYL-PET/CT in men with biochemically recurrent prostate cancer: results from the CONDOR phase III, multicenter study [published online ahead of print, February 23, 2021]. Clin Cancer Res. doi:10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-20-4573

2American Cancer Society. Facts & Figures 2022. American Cancer Society. Atlanta, GA. 2022.

