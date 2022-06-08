Tiziana Life Sciences Shares Jump After Multiple Sclerosis Data From Second Patient

- Tiziana Life Sciences TLSA reported clinical results from the second patient with Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) in the ongoing study as part of an expanded access program.
- These results confirm the previously reported data from the first SPMS patient after three months of treatment of the first SPMS patient.
- The treatment with foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, was well-tolerated and improved clinical and PET imaging analyses.
- After three months of treatment with intranasal foralumab, the patient showed improvement as measured by PET imaging and neurologic examination.
- Approximately 10-30% reduction in PET signal was seen across brain regions in the second SPMS patient, comparable to the PET changes seen in the first SPMS patient.
- Clinically, the Timed 25-Foot Walk test and neurologic exam were also improved.
- The FDA has now allowed Tiziana to treat an additional eight SPMS patients.
- Although the original dosing regimen with intranasal therapy with foralumab will remain the same (50 mcg), the revised regimen has a dose escalation of up to 100 mcg (MWF), an option to improve clinical benefit.
- Price Action: TLSA shares are up 11.95% at $0.82 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
