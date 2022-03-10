Tiziana Life Shares Rise On Encouraging Data From Intranasal Foralumab In Multiple Sclerosis Patient
- Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TLSA) has reported clinical data in a patient with Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) following six months of treatment with intranasally administered foralumab.
- In addition to being well-tolerated, both biological and clinical improvements were seen in the patient using Tiziana's immunotherapy technology, which overcame the challenge of delivering foralumab across the blood-brain barrier to affect immunomodulation in the brain.
- Related: Precision BioSciences, Tiziana Life Ink Foralumab Deal For Cancer Indications.
- Before treatment, the patient's gait and limb strength had deteriorated over the prior two years. The patient then started on intranasal foralumab, which stabilized his disease course.
- Tiziana also received FDA authorization to continue treating this patient for an additional six months to determine if 12 months of consistent treatment maintains clinical stabilization and provides sustained clinical benefits.
- The FDA has also allowed a second patient to receive intranasal foralumab therapy under a separate Single-Patient Expanded Access IND.
- Price Action: TLSA shares are up 25.40% at $0.92 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General