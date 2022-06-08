Rigel Pharmaceuticals' Fostamatinib Flunks In Late-Stage Rare Blood Disorder Trial

- Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL shares are falling on disappointing data from the FORWARD Phase 3 trial of fostamatinib in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA).
- wAIHA is an autoimmune disorder characterized by the premature destruction of healthy red blood cells (hemolysis).
- The trial did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint of durable hemoglobin response in the overall study population.
- In a post-hoc regional analysis of U.S., Canadian, Australian, and Western European trial sites, patients treated with fostamatinib had a more durable hemoglobin response than placebo, whereas not for the patients in the Eastern European trial sites.
- Rigel plans to continue analyzing the data to understand the geographical differences in patient disease characteristics and outcomes and discuss these findings with the FDA.
- The safety and tolerability profile in the FORWARD trial was consistent with the existing fostamatinib safety database.
- Price Action: RIGL shares are down 49.1% at $0.90 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
