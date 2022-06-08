ñol

Rigel Pharmaceuticals' Fostamatinib Flunks In Late-Stage Rare Blood Disorder Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 9:31 AM | 1 min read
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL shares are falling on disappointing data from the FORWARD Phase 3 trial of fostamatinib in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA). 
  • wAIHA is an autoimmune disorder characterized by the premature destruction of healthy red blood cells (hemolysis).
  • The trial did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint of durable hemoglobin response in the overall study population. 
  • Related: Knight Therapeutics Secures Rights To Rigel's Fostamatinib In Latin America.
  • In a post-hoc regional analysis of U.S., Canadian, Australian, and Western European trial sites, patients treated with fostamatinib had a more durable hemoglobin response than placebo, whereas not for the patients in the Eastern European trial sites. 
  • Rigel plans to continue analyzing the data to understand the geographical differences in patient disease characteristics and outcomes and discuss these findings with the FDA.
  • Also Read: Rigel Stock Falls After Update From COVID-19 Program.
  • The safety and tolerability profile in the FORWARD trial was consistent with the existing fostamatinib safety database.
  • Price Action: RIGL shares are down 49.1% at $0.90 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

