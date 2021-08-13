Rigel Stock Falls After Update From COVID-19 Program
- The FDA has informed Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RIGL) that data submitted in May from fostamatinib Phase 2 trial for COVID-19 is insufficient for an emergency use authorization (EUA).
- Rigel submitted clinical data from a 59-patient NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- The Company is currently conducting a larger Phase 3 trial evaluating fostamatinib in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- The 308-patient trial is expected to be complete later in 2021.
- Rigel said that if the Phase 3 trial meets its endpoints, it plans to resubmit the EUA application with this additional data.
- Price Action: RIGL shares are down 18.40% at $3.37 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers