Rigel Stock Falls After Update From COVID-19 Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 8:20am   Comments
  • The FDA has informed Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RIGL) that data submitted in May from fostamatinib Phase 2 trial for COVID-19 is insufficient for an emergency use authorization (EUA).
  • Rigel submitted clinical data from a 59-patient NIH/NHLBI-sponsored Phase 2 trial of fostamatinib for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • The Company is currently conducting a larger Phase 3 trial evaluating fostamatinib in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • The 308-patient trial is expected to be complete later in 2021.
  • Rigel said that if the Phase 3 trial meets its endpoints, it plans to resubmit the EUA application with this additional data.
  • Price Action: RIGL shares are down 18.40% at $3.37 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

