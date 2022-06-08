MediciNova Posts Promising Data From COVID-19 Treatment Candidate

by

MediciNova Inc MNOV says the Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients demonstrated significant improvements compared to placebo for all four clinical endpoints analyzed.

says the Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients demonstrated significant improvements compared to placebo for all four clinical endpoints analyzed. The trial achieved statistical significance for one of the co-primary endpoints, the proportion of subjects free of respiratory failure.

The trial also achieved statistical significance for the proportion of subjects discharged from the hospital.

71% of subjects in the MN-166 group and 35% of subjects in the placebo group were free of respiratory failure at Day 7.

71% of subjects in the MN-166 group and 47% of subjects in the placebo group had improved clinical status.

65% of subjects in the ibudilast group and 29% of subjects in the placebo group were discharged from the hospital.

There were two deaths in the placebo group and no deaths in the MN-166 (ibudilast) group.

There were no serious adverse events related to ibudilast.

Price Action: MNOV shares are up 8.09% at $2.54 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

