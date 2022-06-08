ñol

MediciNova Posts Promising Data From COVID-19 Treatment Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 9:05 AM | 1 min read
  • MediciNova Inc MNOV says the Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients demonstrated significant improvements compared to placebo for all four clinical endpoints analyzed. 
  • The trial achieved statistical significance for one of the co-primary endpoints, the proportion of subjects free of respiratory failure. 
  • The trial also achieved statistical significance for the proportion of subjects discharged from the hospital.
  • Related: MediciNova's Alcohol Use Disorder Candidate Reduces Alcohol Craving, Odds Of Heavy Drinking.
  • 71% of subjects in the MN-166 group and 35% of subjects in the placebo group were free of respiratory failure at Day 7.
  • 71% of subjects in the MN-166 group and 47% of subjects in the placebo group had improved clinical status.
  • 65% of subjects in the ibudilast group and 29% of subjects in the placebo group were discharged from the hospital.
  • There were two deaths in the placebo group and no deaths in the MN-166 (ibudilast) group.
  • There were no serious adverse events related to ibudilast.
  • Price Action: MNOV shares are up 8.09% at $2.54 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

