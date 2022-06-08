MediciNova Posts Promising Data From COVID-19 Treatment Candidate

- MediciNova Inc MNOV says the Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients demonstrated significant improvements compared to placebo for all four clinical endpoints analyzed.
- The trial achieved statistical significance for one of the co-primary endpoints, the proportion of subjects free of respiratory failure.
- The trial also achieved statistical significance for the proportion of subjects discharged from the hospital.
- 71% of subjects in the MN-166 group and 35% of subjects in the placebo group were free of respiratory failure at Day 7.
- 71% of subjects in the MN-166 group and 47% of subjects in the placebo group had improved clinical status.
- 65% of subjects in the ibudilast group and 29% of subjects in the placebo group were discharged from the hospital.
- There were two deaths in the placebo group and no deaths in the MN-166 (ibudilast) group.
- There were no serious adverse events related to ibudilast.
- Price Action: MNOV shares are up 8.09% at $2.54 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
