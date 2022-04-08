MediciNova's Alcohol Use Disorder Candidate Reduces Alcohol Craving, Odds Of Heavy Drinking

MediciNova Inc MNOV announced that secondary analysis of the Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol use disorder (AUD) was published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research.

The publication describes a secondary analysis of a two-week clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) that enrolled 52 non-treatment-seeking participants with AUD.

Initial findings showed that MN-166 (ibudilast), a neuroimmune modulator, reduces rates of heavy drinking and measures of alcohol craving.

The drug did not significantly alter mean levels of stimulation or sedation and moderated the effect of daily stimulation on the same-day number of drinks consumed (p=0.045).

Ibudilast attenuated alcohol-induced increases in craving compared with placebo (p=0.047) but no other subjective response measures.

MN-166 (ibudilast) may reduce the acute and chronic proinflammatory effects of alcohol.

Among individuals without withdrawal-related dysphoria, MN-166 (ibudilast) significantly tempered daily alcohol-induced changes in an urge to drink (p=0.021) and positive mood (p=0.001).

In January, MediciNova received a Notice of Intention to Grant from the European Patent Office for a pending patent application covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for alcohol use disorder.

Once issued, the patent maturing from this allowed patent application is expected to expire no earlier than May 2037.

The allowed claims cover a wide range of dosage strengths and dosing regimens of MN-166 alone and in combination with other agents.

Price Action: MNOV shares are up 4.64% at $3.05 during the market session on the last check Friday.