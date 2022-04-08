QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

MediciNova's Alcohol Use Disorder Candidate Reduces Alcohol Craving, Odds Of Heavy Drinking

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 8, 2022 9:38 AM | 1 min read

MediciNova Inc MNOV announced that secondary analysis of the Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol use disorder (AUD) was published in the journal Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research.

  • The publication describes a secondary analysis of a two-week clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) that enrolled 52 non-treatment-seeking participants with AUD.  
  • Initial findings showed that MN-166 (ibudilast), a neuroimmune modulator, reduces rates of heavy drinking and measures of alcohol craving.
  • The drug did not significantly alter mean levels of stimulation or sedation and moderated the effect of daily stimulation on the same-day number of drinks consumed (p=0.045).
  • Ibudilast attenuated alcohol-induced increases in craving compared with placebo (p=0.047) but no other subjective response measures.
  • MN-166 (ibudilast) may reduce the acute and chronic proinflammatory effects of alcohol.
  • Among individuals without withdrawal-related dysphoria, MN-166 (ibudilast) significantly tempered daily alcohol-induced changes in an urge to drink (p=0.021) and positive mood (p=0.001).
  • In January, MediciNova received a Notice of Intention to Grant from the European Patent Office for a pending patent application covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for alcohol use disorder.
  • Once issued, the patent maturing from this allowed patent application is expected to expire no earlier than May 2037. 
  • The allowed claims cover a wide range of dosage strengths and dosing regimens of MN-166 alone and in combination with other agents.
  • Price Action: MNOV shares are up 4.64% at $3.05 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral