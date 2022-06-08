ñol

DBV Technologies Shares Jump On Positive Data From Peanut Allergy Trial In Toddlers

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 7:17 AM | 1 min read
  • DBV Technologies SA's DBVT pivotal Phase 3 EPITOPE trial of Viaskin Peanut 250 µg for peanut-allergic toddlers ages 1 to 3 years met its primary endpoint
  • Viaskin Peanut demonstrated a statistically significant treatment effect, with 67.0% of subjects in the Viaskin Peanut arm meeting the treatment responder criteria after 12 months, compared to 33.5% of subjects in the placebo arm.
  • DBV continues a productive dialogue with the FDA on the Phase 3 VITESSE trial protocol of the modified Viaskin Peanut patch in peanut-allergic children ages four years and older.
  • Related: DBV Technologies To Conduct New Pivotal Trial For Peanut Allergy Patch, Shares Plunge To 52-Week Low.
  • In an additional pre-specified efficacy analysis, Viaskin Peanut demonstrated a statistically significant treatment effect, with 64.2% of subjects in the Viaskin Peanut arm meeting this treatment responder criterion after 12 months compared to 29.6% of subjects in the placebo arm.
  • The safety results were generally consistent with the safety profile of Viaskin Peanut 250 μg observed in children with peanut allergy ages four years and older in prior clinical trials. 
  • No imbalance in the overall adverse event rate was observed between the active and placebo arms in the trial.
  • Price Action: DBVT shares are up 15.03% at $1.53 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

