DBV Technologies To Conduct New Pivotal Trial For Peanut Allergy Patch, Shares Plunge To 52-Week Low
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 9:00am   Comments
After reviewing the FDA's information requests and considering all other options, DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) has decided not to pursue the sequential approach to develop Viaskin Peanut (allergen uptake/transport study before STAMP). 

  • DBV estimates that heeding to the FDA's newly proposed sequential approach would require at least five rounds of exchanges requiring FDA alignment before initiating STAMP, a 6-month safety, and adhesion study.
  • Instead, DBV will initiate a Phase 3 study for a modified Viaskin Peanut patch in children in the intended patient population. 
  • The study will feature the modified Viaskin Peanut (mVP) patch, which is circular in shape and approximately 50% larger than the current Viaskin Peanut (cVP) patch.
  • The Company is finalizing the protocol and expects to submit the protocol to the FDA by the end of February 2022.
  • DBV Technologies has also decided to withdraw the European marketing application Viaskin Peanut. 
  • At the time of the withdrawal, it was under review by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).
  • Price Action: DBVT shares are down 25.90% at $2 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

