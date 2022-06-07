Seres Therapeutics Touts New Safety Data, Plans First FDA Approval For Microbiome Drug

- Seres Therapeutics Inc MCRB announced confirmatory results from ECOSPOR IV, an open-label study for SER-109 to prevent recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI).
- The overall safety profile observed in ECOSPOR IV through 24 weeks indicated that SER-109 was well tolerated.
- The ECOSPOR III and ECOSPOR IV studies conclude the SER-109 Phase 3 development program.
- In ECOSPOR IV, subjects treated with SER-109 had a recurrence rate of 8.7% at eight weeks, which indicates a 91.3% sustained clinical response.
- At 24 weeks, 13.7% of all subjects treated with SER-109 had CDI recurrence.
- The company noted that less than 9% of treated patients experienced recurrence within eight weeks of treatment.
- Seres has initiated the rolling submission of the SER-109 BLA and anticipates completing the BLA submission by mid-2022. It anticipates a potential launch of SER-109 in 1H of 2023.
- Price Action: MCRB shares are up 11.6% at $3.61 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
