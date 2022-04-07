Seres Therapeutics Ditches Its SER-301 Phase 1b Second Study In Ulcerative Colitis

- In its SEC filing, Seres Therapeutics Inc MCRB disclosed it would not move forward with the planned SER-301 Phase 1b second study cohort.
- In its Q4 earnings release, Seres said that SER-301 was safe to proceed to the placebo-controlled second cohort in a Phase Ib trial even though outcome data from the 15 patients indicated none of them had achieved clinical remission after 10 weeks of treatment.
- The Company plans to continue research activities evaluating ulcerative colitis based on SER-287 and SER-301 trial data.
- "Clinical data suggest the potential for biomarker-based patient selection," Seres revealed in the presentation.
- In March, the Company said SER-301 led to improvements in endoscopic, stool frequency, and rectal bleeding sub-scores for some patients.
- Seres plots for a mid-year approval request for its C. difficile therapeutic, SER-109.
- In a Phase 2b study last year, Seres said SER-287 did not improve clinical remission rates compared to placebo.
