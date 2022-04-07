QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Seres Therapeutics Ditches Its SER-301 Phase 1b Second Study In Ulcerative Colitis

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 7, 2022 10:12 AM | 1 min read
  • In its SEC filingSeres Therapeutics Inc MCRB disclosed it would not move forward with the planned SER-301 Phase 1b second study cohort.
  • In its Q4 earnings release, Seres said that SER-301 was safe to proceed to the placebo-controlled second cohort in a Phase Ib trial even though outcome data from the 15 patients indicated none of them had achieved clinical remission after 10 weeks of treatment.
  • The Company plans to continue research activities evaluating ulcerative colitis based on SER-287 and SER-301 trial data. 
  • "Clinical data suggest the potential for biomarker-based patient selection," Seres revealed in the presentation
  • In March, the Company said SER-301 led to improvements in endoscopic, stool frequency, and rectal bleeding sub-scores for some patients.
  • Seres plots for a mid-year approval request for its C. difficile therapeutic, SER-109.
  • Related: Seres Therapeutics' Oral Microbiome Candidate Shows Meaningful Improvements In Difficile Infection.
  • In a Phase 2b study last year, Seres said SER-287 did not improve clinical remission rates compared to placebo.
  • Price Action: MCRB shares are down 0.69% at $7.21 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsPhase 1 Trialulcerative colitisBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapGeneral