Eli Lilly Presents New Analyses On Tirzepatide Injection For Type 2 Diabetes

- Eli Lilly And Co LLY presented new data from a mechanism of action study and new analyses of the global registration program for Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection at the American Diabetes Association.
- At 28 weeks, participants taking Mounjaro (N=45) had significantly greater reductions in weight and fat mass compared to Novo Nordisk A/S's NVO injectable Ozempic (semaglutide) 1 mg (N=44) and placebo (N=28).
- Weight reduction: 11.2 kg (Mounjaro 15 mg), 6.9 kg (injectable semaglutide 1 mg) and 0 kg (placebo).
- Fat mass reduction: 9.7 kg (Mounjaro 15 mg) and 5.9 kg (injectable semaglutide 1 mg).
- Participants taking all three doses of Mounjaro reached A1C targets about four weeks sooner than those taking injectable semaglutide 1 mg, and between four weeks and 12 weeks sooner than those taking titrated insulin degludec.
- Price Action: LLY shares are up 0.88% at $306.02 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.