Eli Lilly Presents New Analyses On Tirzepatide Injection For Type 2 Diabetes

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 10:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Eli Lilly And Co LLY presented new data from a mechanism of action study and new analyses of the global registration program for Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection at the American Diabetes Association.
  • At 28 weeks, participants taking Mounjaro (N=45) had significantly greater reductions in weight and fat mass compared to Novo Nordisk A/S's NVO injectable Ozempic (semaglutide) 1 mg (N=44) and placebo (N=28).
  • Weight reduction: 11.2 kg (Mounjaro 15 mg), 6.9 kg (injectable semaglutide 1 mg) and 0 kg (placebo).
  • Fat mass reduction: 9.7 kg (Mounjaro 15 mg) and 5.9 kg (injectable semaglutide 1 mg).
  • Participants taking all three doses of Mounjaro reached A1C targets about four weeks sooner than those taking injectable semaglutide 1 mg, and between four weeks and 12 weeks sooner than those taking titrated insulin degludec.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are up 0.88% at $306.02 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

