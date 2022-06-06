Emergent Bio Says Johnson & Johnson Breached COVID-19 Vaccine Contract

by

Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS said Johnson & Johnson JNJ had breached an agreement by failing to buy the company's minimum quantity of COVID-19 vaccines.

said had breached an agreement by failing to buy the company's minimum quantity of COVID-19 vaccines. Emergent said J&J had failed to provide required forecasts for the number of vaccines it needed and had wound down the agreement instead of fulfilling minimum requirements.

Also Read: Almost 400M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Lost Due To Emergent's Baltimore Plant Fiasco.

Almost 400M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Lost Due To Emergent's Baltimore Plant Fiasco. Under the terms of the Agreement, Emergent had agreed to provide contract development and manufacturing services to produce drug substances at a large scale for up to five years, originally valued at approximately $480 million in the first two contract years.

In its SEC filing, Emergent said J&J would owe it roughly $125 million to $420 million if the agreement is terminated.

The use of J&J's COVID-9 vaccine has been stalled in the U.S. as the FDA in May had significantly restricted its use due to safety concerns.

Related: Emergent BioSolutions Suspends CDMO Guidance As It Awaits Clarity On COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements.

Emergent BioSolutions Suspends CDMO Guidance As It Awaits Clarity On COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements. Price Action: EBS shares are down 3.75% at $31.03 during the market session on the last check Monday.

EBS shares are down 3.75% at $31.03 during the market session on the last check Monday. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.