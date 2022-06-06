eFFECTOR's Cancer Therapy Achieves Two Partial Responses In Early-Stage Study

- eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc's EFTR ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of zotatifin in solid tumors showed early signals of clinical activity in two patients with breast cancer.
- As of the cutoff date of March 4, interim results showed that treatment-emergent adverse events related to zotatifin were primarily mild, readily managed, and reversible.
- One patient with amplified Cyclin D1 and an ESR1 mutation, who had progressed on prior treatment with fulvestrant, experienced a confirmed partial response on zotatifin/fulvestrant combo.
- A second partial response was observed with zotatifin, fulvestrant, and abemaciclib in a patient with PIK3CA mutations.
- Modulation of protein translation by zotatifin was highly selective, with less than 1% of protein expression altered. Patients treated with zotatifin demonstrated reductions in the expression of key oncogenic drivers.
- The company anticipates topline data from current expansion cohorts by the end of 2022, and initial overall response rate data from the Cyclin D1 amplified ER+ breast cancer cohort in 1H of 2023.
- eFFeCTOR expanded the cohort evaluating zotatifin/ fulvestrant combo in ER+ breast cancer patients to 18 patients.
- A new cohort evaluating zotatifin combined with fulvestrant in ER+ breast cancer patients with Cyclin D1 amplification is being planned.
- Price Action: EFTR shares closed 10% lower at $1.79 on Friday.
