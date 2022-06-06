eFFECTOR's Cancer Therapy Achieves Two Partial Responses In Early-Stage Study

by

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc's EFTR ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of zotatifin in solid tumors showed early signals of clinical activity in two patients with breast cancer.

As of the cutoff date of March 4, interim results showed that treatment-emergent adverse events related to zotatifin were primarily mild, readily managed, and reversible.

One patient with amplified Cyclin D1 and an ESR1 mutation, who had progressed on prior treatment with fulvestrant, experienced a confirmed partial response on zotatifin/fulvestrant combo.

A second partial response was observed with zotatifin, fulvestrant, and abemaciclib in a patient with PIK3CA mutations.

Modulation of protein translation by zotatifin was highly selective, with less than 1% of protein expression altered. Patients treated with zotatifin demonstrated reductions in the expression of key oncogenic drivers.

The company anticipates topline data from current expansion cohorts by the end of 2022, and initial overall response rate data from the Cyclin D1 amplified ER+ breast cancer cohort in 1H of 2023.

eFFeCTOR expanded the cohort evaluating zotatifin/ fulvestrant combo in ER+ breast cancer patients to 18 patients.

A new cohort evaluating zotatifin combined with fulvestrant in ER+ breast cancer patients with Cyclin D1 amplification is being planned.

Price Action: EFTR shares closed 10% lower at $1.79 on Friday.

