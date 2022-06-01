CinCor Pharma Begins Patient Dosing In Midstage Hypertension, Kidney Disease Study

CinCor Pharma CINC has dosed first patient in the figHTN-CKD Phase 2 clinical study of its drug candidate Baxdrostat (CIN-107) for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled hypertension and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The figHTN-CKD trial is a randomised Phase 2 clinical trial designed to assess the safety and efficacy of Baxdrostat (CIN-107) in patients with uncontrolled hypertension and CKD.

The company anticipates initial top-line data readout for figHTN-CKD clinical trial in second half of 2023.

Mason Freeman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, commented: "Baxdrostat is a highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that can significantly reduce aldosterone levels, offering the potential to not only improve uncontrolled blood pressure in CKD patients, but also ameliorate the negative impacts of aldosterone on kidney function."

Baxdrostat (CIN-107) is an oral small molecule inhibitor of aldosterone synthase, the enzyme responsible for the synthesis of aldosterone in the adrenal gland, in development for treatment-resistant hypertension and primary aldosteronism.

CinCor Pharma shares are trading 9.7% higher midday Wednesday at $17.07.