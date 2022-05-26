BridgeBio Pharma Posts Early Data From Neurological Movement Disorder Candidate

by

BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO has announced interim Phase 1 data from healthy volunteers, supporting the development of BBP-671 for pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN) and organic acidemias.

has announced interim Phase 1 data from healthy volunteers, supporting the development of BBP-671 for pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN) and organic acidemias. BBP-671 is being developed as a potential therapy for diseases in which coenzyme-A (CoA) metabolism is deficient, including PKAN, propionic acidemia (PA), and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA).

BBP-671 was detected in healthy volunteer plasma and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), which suggests BBP-671 is entering the brain.

BBP-671 increased whole blood acetyl-CoA levels.

The drug was generally well-tolerated following oral dosing in healthy volunteers, with no serious adverse events observed.

Mild treatment-related emergent adverse events included headache, abdominal pain, and nausea.

Asymptomatic neutropenia was observed in three individuals with repeat dosing of BBP-671.

BridgeBio plans to move forward with the second part of its Phase 1 clinical study in patients with PA and MMA in 2H of 2022 and initiate a pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical study in PKAN in 2023.

Price Action: BBIO shares are up 0.38% at $6.66 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

