QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

BridgeBio Inks Licensing Pact With Bristol Myers For SHP2 Inhibitor In Oncology

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 9:48 AM | 1 min read
  • BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO has announced an exclusive license with Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY to develop and commercialize BBP-398, a potentially best-in-class SHP2 inhibitor, in oncology. 
  • Under the agreement terms, BridgeBio will receive an upfront payment of $90 million, up to $815 million in development, regulatory and sales milestone payments, and tiered royalties in the low- to mid-teens. 
  • BridgeBio will retain the option to acquire higher royalties in the U.S. in connection with funding a portion of development costs upon the initiation of registrational studies.
  • Related: BridgeBio Shares Plunge After it Details Out-Licensing Plans For 'Restructuring Initiative.'
  • BridgeBio will continue to lead its ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy and combination therapy trials. Bristol Myers Squibb will lead and fund all other development and commercial activities.
  • In July 2021, BridgeBio initially announced a non-exclusive, co-funded trial collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate the combination of BBP-398 with Opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced solid tumors with KRAS mutations. 
  • Price Action: BBIO shares are up 4.61% at $5.45, and BMY stock is down 0.35% at $75.88 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechLarge CapNewsHealth CareContractsSmall CapGeneral