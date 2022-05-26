ñol

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 10:18 AM | 1 min read
CytomX Therapeutics Initiates Dosing in Early-Stage Study Of Solid Tumor Settings

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX initiated enrolment by dosing first patient in a Phase 1 dose-escalation study of CX-904 for patients with advanced solid tumors.

CX-904 is a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific (TCB) designed to target the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on cancer cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells within the tumor microenvironment.

Amy C. Peterson, M.D., president and chief operating officer, commented : "Our conditionally activated TCB platform is designed to localize both target binding and T-cell activation selectively to the tumor microenvironment, minimizing extra-tumoral activation of T cells and potentially widening the therapeutic window for solid tumor-directed TCBs. This study underscores our commitment to destroying cancer differently and bolsters our leadership in the field of conditional activation in oncology.”

Price Check: Shares of CytomX Therapeutics are trading high at $1.55 in Thursday’s regular session, according to Benzinga Pro.

Posted In: BiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral