Peak Sales Potential For This ENT-Focused Stock Is Under-Appreciated, Says Cantor

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 1:07 PM | 1 min read
  • Cantor initiated coverage on Lyra Therapeutics Inc LYRA with an Overweight rating and a price target of $15 (166% upside). 
  • According to the analyst, Lyra product pipeline's peak sales potential is under-appreciated, and it expects upward earnings estimate revisions to potentially move LYRA's stock higher.
  • LYRA is well-positioned with a portfolio of products to treat chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) patients, who are both surgically-naïve with LYR-210 and post-surgical with LYR-220, to take share in the estimated $6 billion target addressable market for CRS in the U.S. 
  • LYRA has a cash runway into mid-2024 with almost $135 million cash balance.
  • Cantor believes LYR-210 enables sustained drug delivery at difficult-to-access nasal inflammation sites and avoids the systemic side effects of oral steroids. 
  • LYR-210 can be administered in a non-invasive procedure by an ENT physician serving as an alternative to invasive and costly surgery.
  • Additionally, a wide range of prices for existing CRS treatments, from $3,000 to 14,000 annually, offers flexibility to overcome competitive challenges. 
  • Price Action: LYRA shares are down 6.00% at $5.64 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

