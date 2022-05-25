Read Why Motus GI Stock Is Surging During Wednesday Premarket

Motus GI Holdings Inc MOTS announced positive topline data from an investigator-initiated EU study that shows the Pure-Vu system provides adequate cleaning in patients with a history of poor bowel preparation.

These data were presented in a poster during Digestive Disease Week 2022

Patients were prescribed a low volume preparation consisting of 300mL (10.1 oz) split dose sodium picosulfate/magnesium citrate + a 2-day low fiber diet, a liquid diet upon starting bowel prep, and additional intraprocedural cleansing with the Pure-Vu System.

Results from the study show that the adequate prep rate reached 97.7%. The average procedure time was 28.1 minutes, including a mean of 6.6 minutes for cleaning.

In addition, the Pure-Vu system might prevent repeat colonoscopies and clinical admissions for intensified bowel preparation. Since these patients often have complicated anatomy (scarring after surgery, diverticulosis, etc.), adequate patient selection is advised to avoid incomplete procedures.

Price Action: MOTS shares are up 24% at $0.32 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.