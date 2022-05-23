EMA's CHMP Recommends AbbVie's Upadacitinib For Ulcerative Colitis

- The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended approving AbbVie Inc's ABBV upadacitinib (Rinvoq, 45 mg [induction dose] and 15 mg and 30 mg [maintenance dose]) for ulcerative colitis.
- The opinion covers the adult UC patients who have had an inadequate response, lost response, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic agent.
- AbbVie's application for the approval of upadacitinib in UC is supported by data from two induction studies and one maintenance study.
- Across all three Phase 3 studies, significantly more patients treated with upadacitinib achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission and all secondary endpoints.
- Price Action: ABBV shares closed lower by 0.13% at $150.73 on Friday.
